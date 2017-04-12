Indigo Domotics debuts Indigo 7 for macOS

Indigo Domotics has released Indigo 7 (https://www.indigodomo.com/), an update to their smart home server for macOS. Included in this release is support for over 65 additional Z-Wave devices, including locks, thermostats, sensors, and lighting controllers.

Also new is improvements to the third party developer API (application programming interface), resulting in several new 3rd party plugins for integration with: LIFX, Nest, Philips Hue, Sonos, Amazon Echo, and Harmony Remotes. With Indigo, users can monitor and control lights, appliances, thermostats, locks, lawn sprinklers and dozens of other items found in the home.

Indigo 7 costs $249.95. Owners of some previous versions of Indigo are eligible for an upgrade discount. Also available is a demo version. Indigo runs on macOS 10.7 or greater.