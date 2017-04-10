Apple seeds second public beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5

Apple has released the second public beta of its next update (10.12.5) for macOS Sierra. It’s a minor update that focuses on bug fixes and speed improvements.

If you're not already signed up for the public beta program, you can do so at https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/. The public beta program is free, but remember: beta software is unfinished software so use with care.