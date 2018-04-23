ToneBands launches a line of Apple Watch bands

ToneBands (http://tonebands.com) has launched a line of sport-style silicone bands for the Apple Watch. The initial line comes in three colors: white, gray and lavender.

All three colors come with black latching pins to match space gray and space black watches. In the future, ToneBands hopes to expand into offering a wider variety of colors and styles, and to expand into other colored pins as well, according to company co-founder, Cameron Banga.

The bands retail for $18 individually, or $39 for a three-pac. They’re available for purchase now.