B-Eng rolls out Anti Virus Plus for macOS

B-Eng has introduced Anti Virus Plus for macOS. It’s a virus scanner and vulnerability detector that the company says recognizes more than six million different viruses.

Anti Virus Plus comes with a full vulnerability detector, a port scanner and an automatic directory scanner, as well as a drag and drop scanner where newly added files are scanned automatically. The vulnerability scanner detects loopholes and unsecure security settings for encrypted viruses, malware, adware and trojans.

Anti Virus Plus runs on macOS 10.11 or newer. It’s available for $19.99 at the B-Eng webpage (http://www.b-eng.ch/product/anti-virus/).