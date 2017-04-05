B-Eng updates SSD Speeder for Mac -

B-Eng (http://www.b-eng.ch) has updated their SSD Speeder app for the Mac. It allows anyone to create a RAM disk to speed up Safari and provide a longer life time for solid state drives.

A RAM disk can be used to store data that needs to live only until you shut down your computer. The SSD Speeder update mainly addresses mainly visual aspects of the app, as well as stability improvements under specific circumstances.

SSD Speeder costs $19.99 for new users. The update is free for existing users.