TunesKit releases iTunes Free Video Cutter for the Mac

TunesKit Software has unveiled TunesKit Free Video Cutter (http://tinyurl.com/kvkbj82), its first video editing software for macOS. It has editing features like PIP, voice over, transition, overlay effects, and more.

TunesKit Free Video Cutter is a tool that can purportedly cut any video with 100% lossless quality. The app includes a timeline based editing window, offering precise trimming settings. It supports video formats such as like MP4, M4V, MOV, MPEG, AVI, and more. TunesKit Free Video Cutter supports macOS 10.12. and higher.