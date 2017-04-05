Syncro Soft announces a new release of Oxygen XML products

Syncro Soft, the developer of the Oxygen XML suite of products, has announced the availability of version 19.0 of its XML editing suite of products, Oxygen XML Editor, Author, Developer, Web Author, and WebHelp.

It offers features and improvements designed to make your XML authoring and developing experience more productive and powerful, according to the folks at Syncro Soft.

Oxygen 19.0 can be freely evaluated for 30 days from http://www.oxygenxml.com/download.html. To purchase Oxygen XML Editor, Author, Developer or WebHelp, go to the Oxygen XML store at http://www.oxygenxml.com/buy.html.