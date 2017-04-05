Nvidia announces Titan Xp GPU, beta Pascal drivers for the Mac

Nvidia (www.nvidia.com) has announced its $1,200 Titan Xp GPU [graphics processing unit], as well as news that new beta Pascal drivers are coming next week for the Mac.

The company says it pushes more cores, faster clocks, faster memory and more TFLOPS than its predecessor, the 2016 Pascal-powered Titan X.

Stats for the Titan Xp include: 12GB of GDDR5X memory running at 11.4 Gbp; 3,840 CUDA cores running at 1.6GHz; and 12 TFLOPs of “brute force.” Nvidia says its making the GPU open to the Mac community with new Pascal drivers, coming later this month.