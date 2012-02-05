Xeric Design rolls out Cinematica 3

Xeric Design has rolled out Cinematica 3 (http://www.xericdesign.com/cinematica.php), an update of its video management software for the Mac.

The app lets you manage your video library in detail, keeping track of dozens of properties for each video. You can sort and search by multiple criteria and technical properties, customize keywords and collection icons, and use smart collections to catalogue all your videos. Version 3 adds a modern toolbar with more than a dozen options, support for AV Foundation and FFmpeg importers, new storyboard options including full Retina support, support for posters and text descriptions, and more.

Cinematic 3 requires macOS 10.10 or later. Licenses start at $39.99, while upgrades from previous versions start at $19.99.