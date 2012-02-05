AKVIS releases Fairy-Tale Pack

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released Fairy-Tale Pack, a $17 frame pack designed around fairy tales and legends. The frame collection includes 100 templates intended for use with AKVIS Frames and AKVIS ArtSuite.

The collection includes 100 picture frames created by professional artists: 50 horizontal and 50 vertical variants for each design. To use AKVIS frame packs, you need to have installed one of following programs: AKVIS Frames (available for free) or AKVIS ArtSuite (10-day free trial download). On the Mac platform, the apps require macOS 10.7 or higher.