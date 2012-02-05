Telestream adds support for IMSC 1.0 timed text subtitling to products

Telestream (www.telestream.net), a provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, has announced that its entire suite of captioning and subtitling products now supports IMSC 1.0, the new OTT standard for subtitling and captioning. For major networks and content distributors standardizing on the IMF file-based delivery format, such as Netflix, delivering subtitles for streaming content with IMSC 1.0 Timed Text is a requirement.

“Whether creating subtitles with our MacCaption or CaptionMaker software, or automating subtitle conversion with the Timed Text Flip module in Vantage, Telestream is the first company to create, edit, extract, and automate with the IMSC 1.0 Timed Text specification,” says Giovanni Galvez, product manager for Telestream Captioning and Subtitling Software. “We also have the only IMSC 1.0 solution that can be integrated with existing transcode workflows.”

Government legislation in a growing number of countries requires broadcasters to deliver closed captioning and subtitles to Internet outlets. However, compliance can sometimes introduce manual processes and time-consuming workarounds into workflows that were otherwise automated. With the addition of IMSC 1.0 in Timed Text Flip, Vantage users can work with caption or subtitle data inside the same automated workflow they rely on every day.

Customers can now automatically convert common caption/subtitle files to IMSC 1.0 Timed Text from archives of old caption and subtitle files. Any supported caption/subtitle file type can be extracted and converted via watch folders, API, or simple drag and drop operations. IMSC 1.0 is now available as a master caption or subtitle format in any Telestream workflow.

In addition to IMSC 1.0 workflows, export now includes options for iTunes .iTT subtitles along with new support for Teletext OP-47 and OP-42 for Australian and European broadcasters.