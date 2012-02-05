EditShare unveils Lightworks Video Editor 14.0

EditShare (http://www.editshare.com) has unveiled Lightworks NLE version 14.0, which sports a new look and an extensive list of new features to benefit YouTubers and social marketers, as well as indie and corporate video makers. It’s compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux systems.

Used to create films such as “Pulp Fiction” and “The King’s Speech,” version 14.0 of Lightworks boasts a new fixed layout user interface withVFX capabilities, plus integrated royalty-free premium audio and video content from partners Audio Network and Pond5. For those just stepping into video making, Lightworks offers a free version with all the tools – the only restriction is on output formats (Vimeo and YouTube 720p max). The Lightworks Pro version can be purchased as needed; go monthly, annually or get the outright license, which includes Boris Graffiti and FX packages.