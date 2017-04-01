FORMULA ONE returning to the Mac with F1 2016
Feral Interactive (www.feralinteractive.com) has announced that F1 2016 will be released for Mac on Thursday, April 6, powered by Apple’s new graphics API (application programming interface), Metal.

F1 2016, the official video game of the 2016 FIA FORMULA One World Championship, takes players deeper into the motorsport, both on and off the track.
An all-new career mode sits at the heart of the game, allowing players to create their own legend over a lifetime in the sport that can span up to 10 seasons.

F1 2016 features extensive online multiplayer, allowing players to compete against up to 21 rivals on any of the 21 GRAND PRIX circuits, according to David Stephen, managing director of Feral Interactive. On Steam, multiplayer is cross-platform between Mac and Windows. On the Mac App Store, multiplayer is Mac-Mac and supported by Feral’s multiplayer matching service, Calico.

F1 2016 will be available through the Feral Store and Steam for $59.9. On the Mac App Store, F1 2016 will be available for $49.99. The minimum system requirements for F1 2016 are a 2.8Ghz Intel Core i5 processor running macOS 10.12.4 or higher, 8GB of RAM and a 2GB NVIDIA 680, AMD R9 280M, Intel Iris 540 or better. The recommended system requirements are a 3.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor running macOS 10.12.4 or higher, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB AMD R9 395X or better. A minisite dedicated to the game is available.

 

