BlipWall launches for macOS
BlipWall launches for macOS

Raaza has introduced BlipWall 1.0 (http://www.blipwall.com), a photography app for macOS. With it you can create desktop wallpaper from a random selection of your Facebook photos.

BlipWall sits in the background and creates a new collage of random photos at regular intervals, without any work from you. The macOS desktop is occasionally updated with a new selection of pics.

Users of the BlipWall app can choose the update interval, whether it’s one hour or 24, and can also save and share the collages created by the app. BlipWall makes use of all your Facebook photo albums for maximum exposure of old memories. It can also make use of multiple displays if the user has multiple screens.

BlipWall requires macOS 10.9 or later. It’s free and available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Photography category.

 

