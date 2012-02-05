Jumsoft announces new version of its Money app for macOS, iOS
Jumsoft announces new version of its Money app for macOS, iOS

Jumsoft (www.jumsoft.com) has launched a new version of its Money for macOS and iOS. It brings both apps to version 5, which symbolizes the fact that they were developed simultaneously and work together better than ever.

With the new releases, Jumsoft has designed a revamped user interface, 64-bit architecture, and a variety of other new and improved features, 64-bit architecture, and a variety of other new and improved features.

Money 5 is now available on the Mac and iOS App Stores with up to 60% early-bird and upgrader discount for a limited time. The macOS version is $24.99, and the iOS version is $1.99. After the initial promotion, the prices will be set to $49.99 (macOS) and $4.99 (iOS).

 

