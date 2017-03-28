LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign adds new TIFF conversion options

Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.0.18, a feature update to company's workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The tool allows users to reduce the size of InDesign links and speed up processing by eliminating excess image data. The software also performs image adjustments, converts formats and helps repurpose files for web and mobile devices. Version 5.0.18 lets users preserve image multi-resolution information and save transparency when converting InDesign links to TIFF.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $179.95), as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2017.