AKVIS releases AKVIS Refocus 7.0

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released AKVIS Refocus 7.0, an upgrade of the tool for improving sharpness of out-of-focus images and applying blur effects to regular photos. The major update brings two new blur modes, Motion Blur and Radial Blur, which allows to create the illusion of movement giving a viewer a sense of speed and action.

Also, the new version of AKVIS Refocus increases the maximum blur amount from 100 to 1000. Plus, there are additional ready-to-use presets.

On the Mac platform, AKVIS Refocus runs on macOS 10.7 and higher. It’s available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image editors.

And AKVIS Refocus Home license sells for $ 39, a Deluxe license for $ 49, and a Business license for $ 72. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. Version 7.0 is a free upgrade for recent buyers, as well for those who bought one year of updates during the last 12 months. Users, whose license is not valid for the new version, can get Refocus 7.0 for $14.95.