PhotoSweeper 3.0 for macOS adds Touch Bar support

Overmacs (www.overmacs.com) has released PhotoSweeper 3.0, an update of the most duplicate image finder for macOS. Among other new features and improvements, the upgrade brings a “Side-To-Side” compare mode that lets you compare the contents of two folders with each other or find similar photos to a single image.

There’s also now Touch Bar support for the 2016 MacBook Pro. PhotoSweeper 3.0 provides a Restoring Session with the latest results saved: you can continue working with your photos right from where you left the app last time

PhotoSweeper 3.0 requires macOS 10.10 or later and costs $9.99. It’s available at the Mac App Store in the Photography category.