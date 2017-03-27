MacVideo Promo launches free video editor for macOS

MacVideo Promo — a promotion company that offers exclusive deals on tools for Mac video editors — is giving away Media 100 Suite 2.1.8, the latest version of its video editing software for macOS.

It provides output for tape and file-based workflows. Editors can edit in Media 100 and export their Media 100 timeline to Adobe After Effects for finishing. In addition, Boris RED is included for integrated transitions and titling on the Media 100 timeline.

Media 100 supports dozens of video standards in 4K, 2K, HD, and SD resolutions at frame rates from 23.98 to 60 frames per second. Acquisition interfaces for AVCHD, AVC-Intra, FireWire, Panasonic P2, and Sony XDCAM are provided, as well as support for AJA and Blackmagic Design video I/O interfaces.

The Boris RED plug-in for Media 100 is included free with each Media 100 download. Boris RED is integrated 3D titling and visual effects software that launches a custom interface directly from the Media 100 timeline for title animation and effects.

Each free Media 100 Suite download includes Eye Scream Factory's 100 Essential Transitions package, which features a variety of designer transition effects, including Artistic Dissolves, Glow Dissolves, Luma Dissolves, PullSwaps, Rays Dissolves, and Wipes. Editors can tap into a variety of looks featuring glints, lens flares, waves, ripples, and DVE effects. The customizable transitions can be applied at any duration.

Media 100 Suite is available for free download from the Media 100 website (http://tinyurl.com/lq2n62v). It runs under macOS 10.9 and higher.