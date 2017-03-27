PhoneClean for macOS gets new user interface, more

iMobie has released PhoneClean 5, an update to their Mac utility for to removing all iPhone data permanently.

Before giving away or selling your old iPhone, the utility permanently wipes everything in it for absolute safety, including photos, messages, contacts, emails, browsing data, as well as your custom wallpaper, ringtones, and more. It also allows you to selectively eliminate sensitive data. Version 5.0 sports a new user interface and an Erase Clean feature.

PhoneClean runs on both macOS and Windows system. There’s a free version for basic cleanup and a pro version for more advanced solutions. The latter costs $29.99 for a personal license and $39.99 for a family license from iMobie's online store (http://www.imobie.com/phoneclean).