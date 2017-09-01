Package Central update for Adobe InDesign improves email handling

Zevrix Solutions has announced Package Central 1.9.17, a maintenance update to its packaging workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

The app automatically collects InDesign documents along with their fonts and links from watched hot folders and offers customizable workflows, variable folder names, email notifications, preflighting and more. Version 1.9.17 addresses some stability and performance issues related to email delivery, metadata retrieval, and UI updates during error processing.

Package Central can be purchased for $149.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com), as well as from authorized resellers. A demo is available for download. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.