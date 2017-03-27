Apple updates Pages, Numbers, Keynote

Along with iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4, Apple has posted updates for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on both the iOS and macOS platforms.

The word processor, spreadsheet creator, and presentation tool have received Touch ID support on both platforms, allowing you to quickly open password-protected documents.

The Mac versions add support for the Touch Bar introduced with the 2016 MacBook Pro, as well as new leader lines that make pie charts easier to read and a simpler method for replacing fonts through an entire document.

Pages on both platform gets the ability to add math equations to documents using either LaTeX or MathML notation. You can add bookmarks to link from one part of a doc to another. You can import and export in Rich Text Format. New stock and currently functions provide up-to-date securities data in tables.

Numbers now lets you add current or historical stock information to your spreadsheets. You can use the new My Stocks Template to track your portfolio. While collaborating on a spreadsheet, you can now copy, cut, paste, and duplicate sheets. You can customize dates, times, and currencies for your language or region.

Keynote sports a new Object List that makes it easier to select, edit and organize objects. There’s a new option to display presenter notes on a black background to make them easier to read if you’re presenting in low-light settings. You can post interactive presentations on Medium,WordPress and other sites. You can customize dates, times, and currencies for your language or region.

On iOS devices, you can also now format text as superscript or subscript, use ligatures, and change text background color in all three apps.

The Mac versions are available as updates at the Mac App Store. The iOS versions are available as updates at the Apple App Store.