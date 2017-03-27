Apple rolls out iOS 10.3, macOS Sierra 10.12.4, watchOS 3.2, tvOS 10.2

Apple has released iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4.

iOS 10.3 updates the file structure on an iOS device to the Apple File System (APFS). AFPS is optimized for Flash/SSD storage and features “strong encryption, copy-on-write metadata, space sharing, cloning for files and directories, snapshots, fast directory sizing, atomic safe-save primitives, and improved file system fundamentals.”

The upgrade also includes a new "Find My AirPods" ability, additions to Siri, CarPlay improvements, and some changes to Maps. Also, developers will be able to respond to customer reviews on the Apple App Store.

The iOS 10.3 update can be performed "over the air" through the software update feature on compatible iOS devices. Or you can download it via iTunes, then install it on a connected device.

macOS 10.12.4 brings iOS's Night Shift mode to the Mac, allowing users to cut down on blue light exposure. It also includes Shanghainese dictation support, cricket scores for Siri, and PDFKit improvements. The update can be downloaded using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store.