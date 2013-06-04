Apple’s online store offline until 8:01 a.m. (Pacific)
Apple's online store offline until 8:01 a.m. (Pacific)

Apple’s online store is offline until 8:01 a.m. (Pacific), when the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus announced earlier this week goes on sale in more than 40 countries and regions around the world.

The PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7 and will be available in 128GB and 256GB models for $749 and $869. The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 Plus will be available for $849 and $969 prices.
Apple is also offering a lower priced 9.7-inch iPad to replace the iPad Air 2, as well as rolling out new storage tier options for the iPhone SE and the iPad mini 4.

 

