MacX DVD Ripper Pro revved to version 5.5

MacXDVD (www.macxdvd.com) has released MacX DVD Ripper Pro 5.5, an upgrade to its flagship DVD ripper. The update extends the tool’s reach to non-UDF discs and main title check mechanisms. Plus, it’s faster.

The upgrade is available to all current MacX DVD Ripper Pro users at no charge. New users can get all the features and updates for $29.95 (50% off) for a limited time.