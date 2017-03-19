ScaleMaster 2 released for macOS

RoGame Software (www.rogame.com) has announced ScaleMaster 2, an upgrade to the music app for macOS. The software was specifically designed to help with scales in a theoretical and practical context.

Serving as a practice environment and reference for over 200 scale types, ScaleMaster 2 includes 9 virtual instruments, a music notation interface, a full GM sound library and much more. Version 1.0.3 has been re-designed from the ground up with a modern interface.

ScaleMaster 2 (v1.0.3) costs $19.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Education and Music categories. Educational discounts are available.