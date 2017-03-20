Lucid Auction Lister for macOS gets improved interface, more

Lucid Sky Software has released Lucid Auction Lister 1.1.0 (http://www.lucidskysoftware.com), an update to the eBay auction manager application for macOS. Users can create listings, sell on eBay and manage sales with this auction lister.

You can manage and organize your current and past eBay listings. You can compare listing details, duplicate past listings, re-list auctions that have ended, revise running auctions and end auctions early. Lucid Auction Lister 1.1.0 sports an improved user interface with better list view readability. It also fixes minor bugs with overall enhanced functionality, as well as adds the ability to list, re-list and revise in batch. Users can also download and view eBay order information to help manage sales.

Lucid Auction Lister requires macOS 10.7 or later. It costs $7.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category.