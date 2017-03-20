Agile Tortoise releases Interact Scratchpad for the Mac

Agile Tortoise has announced Interact Scratchpad 1.0 (http://agiletortoise.com/interact/mac ) for the Mac. The menubar app brings the popular natural language contact creation tools of Interact for iOS to macOS.

You can type or paste in blocks of text with contact information and let Interact parse names, addresses, phone numbers into a complete contact record in your default Contacts account. This lets you create new contacts, or add information to existing contacts quicker than ever, according to the folks at Agile Tortoise.

Interact Scratchpad is available for macOS 10.11 or higher. It’s available exclusively at the Mac App Store. To celebrate the release, it’s on sale for 50% ($1.99) through March 29.