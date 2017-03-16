Urban Armor Gear unveils protective case for 2016 MacBook Pro

Urban Armor Gear (urbanarmorgear.com) has released its latest drop-tested cases for Apple's fourth generation MacBook Pro (13-inch and 15-inch models). The cases are made to fit both versions with and without the new Touch Bar.

Urban Armor Gear's $79.99 MacBook Pro cases feature a translucent design that complements the slimmer, lightweight body and refreshed ports while providing three layers of protection from daily wear and tear and unexpected drops. The company's signature slim design has been independently tested to meet or exceed US military drop test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6) and incorporates a tactile grip on the hinge, providing a secure hold for transition from work to play.

UAG's new MacBook Pro cases are enhanced with impact-resistant rubber bumpers at the corners and skid pads underneath. They also sport cooling vents and a Dual-Lock secure closure system.