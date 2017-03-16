Screen Commander 1.0 released for macOS

Alien Orb Software has introduced Screen Commander 1.0, a screen blanking utility for macOS. Developed for users with multiple displays, it lives in the menubar as a small icon and provides screen blanking options at the click of the mouse.

Screen Commander lets you blank other displays while watching a movie, playing a game, or focusing on some work on a particular screen. You can blank out other screens when they’re not needed and quickly unblank them again on demand.

"I wrote Screen Commander to scratch a personal itch," says Brian Christensen, owner of Alien Orb Software. "Having extra displays connected to my iMac is really great for getting work done, but sometimes I just want to watch a movie or play a game without the added distraction of those additional screens."

Screen Commander requires macOS 10.12 or later. It’s freeware and is available exclusively through the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/kt78jcg) in the Utilities category.