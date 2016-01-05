ConceptDraw Website Wireframe Solution gets a free update

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced a new Website Wireframe solution for ConceptDraw Pro, which is now available in ConceptDraw Solution Park.

The solution — compatible with macOS 10.10 and higher — provides a toolset for website designers and developers, visual designers, and business analysts who use ConceptDraw Pro in their prototyping work. Website Wireframe provides graphical user interface elements, predesigned icons, symbols, buttons, graphics, forms, boxes, and many other vector elements that greatly simplify user interface studies for web site construction.