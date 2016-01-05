ConceptDraw Website Wireframe Solution gets a free update
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

ConceptDraw Website Wireframe Solution gets a free update

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced a new Website Wireframe solution for ConceptDraw Pro, which is now available in ConceptDraw Solution Park.

The solution — compatible with macOS 10.10 and higher — provides a toolset for website designers and developers, visual designers, and business analysts who use ConceptDraw Pro in their prototyping work. Website Wireframe provides graphical user interface elements, predesigned icons, symbols, buttons, graphics, forms, boxes, and many other vector elements that greatly simplify user interface studies for web site construction.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Airmail 3.2.3 - Powerful, minimal email...
Airmail is an mail client with fast performance and intuitive interaction. Support for iCloud, MS Exchange, Gmail, Google Apps, IMAP, POP3, Yahoo!, AOL, Outlook.com, Live.com. Airmail was designed... Read more
NetSpot Pro 2.6.797 - Wireless survey to...
NetSpot Pro is a simple and accessible wireless survey tool for Mac users, which allows collecting, visualizing and analyzing Wi-Fi data using any MacBook. NetSpot Pro can visualize your wireless... Read more
SteerMouse 5.0.7 - Powerful third-party...
SteerMouse is an advanced driver for USB and Bluetooth mice. It also supports Apple Mighty Mouse very well. SteerMouse can assign various functions to buttons that Apple's software does not allow,... Read more
VirtualBox 5.1.16 - x86 virtualization s...
VirtualBox is a family of powerful x86 virtualization products for enterprise as well as home use. Not only is VirtualBox an extremely feature rich, high performance product for enterprise customers... Read more
MacPilot 9.0.4 - Enable over 1,200 hidde...
MacPilot gives you the power of UNIX and the simplicity of Macintosh, which means a phenomenal amount of untapped power in your hands! Use MacPilot to unlock over 1,200 features, and access them all... Read more
SMARTReporter 3.1.12 - Hard drive pre-fa...
SMARTReporter is an application that can warn you of some hard disk drive failures before they actually happen! It does so by periodically polling the S.M.A.R.T. status of your hard disk drive. S.M.A... Read more
Time Out 2.2 - Break reminder tool with...
Time Out helps remind you to take work breaks throughout the day. It has two kinds of breaks: a "Normal" break, typically for 10 minutes after 50 minutes of work, so you can move about and relax,... Read more
DiskCatalogMaker 6.6.2 - Catalog your di...
DiskCatalogMaker is a simple disk management tool which catalogs disks. Simple, light-weight, and fast Finder-like intuitive look and feel Super-fast search algorithm Can compress catalog data for... Read more
Slack 2.5.2 - Collaborative communicatio...
Slack is a collaborative communication app that simplifies real-time messaging, archiving, and search for modern working teams. Version 2.5.2: Fixed: We made the act of signing in more reliable for... Read more
Path Finder 7.4.6 - Powerful, award-winn...
Path Finder makes you a master of file management. Take full control over your file system. Save your time: compare and synchronize folders, view hidden files, use Dual Pane and full keyboard... Read more
 

See All

Golf Zero Guide: Dying for a hole in one
If you hate golf games, don't write this one off just yet. Golf Zero is more similar to games like Super Meat Boy than it is to Hot Shots Golf. While the gist of the game is to safely transport your ball to the hole, there's a whole array of spikes... | Read more »
The 4 best city building sims like Bit C...
NimbleBit released Bit City just yesterday, a voxellized clicker game disguised as a city builder. The game is filled to the brim with cute little buildings to collect in its bright and cheerful world, but perhaps you want to see what else is out... | Read more »
Bit City Guide: How to build a bustling...
Nimblebit's latest is an idle game with some serious SimCity vibes. It may not be as challenging as the city sim to rule them all, but it's a fun, charming experience all the same. And while, yes, it is a clicker, there are a few strategies you can... | Read more »
The App Store shows indies some love wit...
It's indie mania over on the App Store this week, as Apple's releasing a new indie game each day. Meanwhile you'll find a bunch of hit indie games going for a steep discount in celebration of the event. If you want to score some indie games on the... | Read more »
Euclidean Lands (Games)
Euclidean Lands 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Limited time introductory offer — 40% OFF! MODERN EPIC ON A CUBE The highly anticipated space-bending game is finally here!... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week
It's the weekend, but there's no time to rest just yet. The past few days saw a bunch of new games out on the App Store. We've got the sugary-sweet hack-a-thon Beglitched. And Raw Fury quietly trotted out Kingdom: New Lands.If those don't strike... | Read more »
Beglitched (Games)
Beglitched 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Defend the kingdom of Zanira in puzzle-s...
Chock full of colourful tasks and challenging puzzles, Tiles & Tales is a free to play Puzzle Adventure RPG set within a fantastical universe of medieval knights and mythical monsters. The game recently enjoyed a successful launch courtesy of... | Read more »
Ubisoft’s clock-stopping Prince of Persi...
As if adding Assassin’s Creed’s very own Italian stallion Ezio Auditore da Firenze to the game wasn’t enough, developer Lilith Games have introduced yet another Ubisoft favourite to their mobile Action-Strategic RPG: Soul Hunters. This time in the... | Read more »
Apple puts the spotlight on indie games
The App Store started highlighting indie games this week in an effort to shine the spotlight on the excellent work done by smaller studios in mobile gaming. The store's main splash banner features a number of indie games, including Mushroom 11,... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

New US Flu Fighter App Released As Flu Levels...
With the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) just announcing that Flu has reached peak levels in the USA, a brand new version of the US Flu Fighter app has been launched to help combat the disease.... Read more
Restaurant Technology Company E la Carte Anno...
E la Carte, Inc., creators of the Presto System for full-service restaurants, today announced its state-of-the-art next generation product, the PrestoPrime EMV Terminal. The PrestoPrime EMV Terminal... Read more
New Alfa Romeo STELVIO SUV Launches with TomT...
Connected Car Detroit, TomTom, and Alfa Romeo today announced that the new Alfa Romeo STELVIO, the iconic Italian automobile brand’s first ever sports utility vehicle (SUV), will include TomTom... Read more
Apple Certified Refurbished iMacs available f...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 21″ & 27″ iMacs available for up to $350 off MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available: - 21″ 3.... Read more
13-inch 2.5GHz MacBook Pro (Apple refurbished...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.5GHz MacBook Pros (MD101LL/A) available for $829, or $270 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free: - 13″ 2.5GHz MacBook... Read more
2.6GHz Mac mini on sale for $599, save $100
B&H Photo has the 2.6GHz Mac mini (MGEN2LL/A) on sale for $599 including free shipping plus NY sales tax only. Their price is $100 off MSRP. Read more
13-inch 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar MacBook Pros o...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 Apple 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $150 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 13″ 2.9GHz/... Read more
Apple restocks refurbished 2015 and 2016 13-i...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 and 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $759. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: - 2016 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB... Read more
Powermat Developing ‘Adaptation Plan’ to Ensu...
In the wake of recent news that Apple has joined the Wireless Power Consortium, Powermat announced that the company would be ready to support iPhones with whatever wireless charging protocol Apple... Read more
Orderly Featured By Apple And Tops The Charts...
Tekton Technologies has announcd that Orderly – To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders 3.2, has been featured by Apple on the US App store, and has topped the charts the productivity category. Orderly... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Manager of *Apple* Systems Administration i...
Manager of Apple Systems Administration in Lakeland, FloridaPosition: Manager of Apple Systems Administration Location: Lakeland, FL Duration: Full-Time Read more
*Apple* Enterprise / Government Professional...
# Apple Enterprise / Government Professional Services Engineer Job Number: 56051687 San Francisco, California, United States Posted: Mar. 9, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
*Apple* Information Security - Information S...
# Apple Information Security - Information Security Engineer Job Number: 55995929 Austin, Texas, United States Posted: Mar. 10, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
Manager, *Apple* Systems Administration - P...
The Manager of Apple Systems Administration oversees the administration and engineering of the Marketing Department's Apple desktop, laptop, and mobile devices. Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.