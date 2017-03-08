Comm-Unity Networking Systems updates CNS Query FileMaker

Comm-Unity Networking Systems has released CNS Query 2.1, which includes a CNS Core updates like FileMaker 15 support and better thread safety, especially under FileMaker Server.

CNS Query is available immediately at http://tinyurl.com/q96xmx2 for both macOS and Windows. You can download a demo copy of the plug-in to test it out before purchasing. If you purchased CNS Query or MMQuery any time from March 8, 2015, until now, you can install this latest version free of charge.

If you purchased MMQuery any time before March 8, 2015, you can renew your license and upgrade to CNS Query for 25% off the current price. For new users, CNS Query prices range from a single user license for $35 to a world license for $585 (which includes a free server license). A server license Query for use with FileMaker Pro Server/Server Advanced is $325. A developer's license of CNS Query is $685.