ChronoSync 4.7.4 for macOS offers performance, efficiency improvements

Econ Technologies (www.econtechnologies.com) has released ChronoSync 4.7.4 for macOS. It’s a sync, backup, and bootable back-up app.

ChronoSync can back up and sync to anything you can connect to a Mac: external drives, thumb drives, NAS drives, remote Macs, PC's and cloud services. Version 4.7.4 offers performance and efficiency improvements, including fixes for a handful of bugs.

ChronoSync works with macOS 10.8 and higher. A demo is available for download; registration is $49.99.