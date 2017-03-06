AKVIS releases new picture frames collection

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released a new picture frames collection inspired by the awakening nature, florals and blooms: the Flower Pack, which has 100 designs — 50 horizontal and 50 vertical variants for each design.

AKVIS picture frames are decorated with roses, tulips, peonies, hydrangeas, and other herbs and flowers. The company offers a diverse range of themed frame collections: countries, holidays and events, seasons, hobbies and interests, etc.

To use AKVIS frame packs, you need to have installed one of following programs: AKVIS Frames (available for free) or AKVIS ArtSuite (starting at $49). On he Mac platform, the products run on macOS 10.7 and higher.