Zevrix Deliver now supports FTP-SSL for secure file transfers

Zevrix Solutions has announced Deliver 2.6, a feature update to the company's file transfer solution with automatic email notifications.

The tool lets users send files to FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local servers. Deliver notifies recipients about delivered files automatically, eliminating the need to compose and send confirmation emails for each transfer. Version 2.6 introduces support for FTP over SSL (FTPS) connection for secure encrypted file transfers to FTP servers.

Deliver can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $19.95, as well as from Mac App Store and authorized resellers. A demo is available for download. Version 2.6 is free for licensed users of Deliver 2.x. Deliver requires macOS 10.5 or higher (some features require macOS 10.7 or later).