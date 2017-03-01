Transport Sleeve available for Mac laptops, iPads

Triple Aught Design has debuted the Transport Sleeve (http://tinyurl.com/jl2x6u9) for the Apple MacBook and iPad Pro. The main compartment is accessed via an L-shaped zipper in both vertical or horizontal orientations.

The front of the Transport Sleeve features a pleated, weather-resistant pocket that expands to fit additional accessories such as cables and chargers, and lays flat when not in use. The back of the sleeve contains a document sleeve that can hold paper or other flat, thin items.

Transport Sleeves sport semi-rigid padding on all sides to help protect against impact and are constructed of lightweight, weather-resistant, and VX-03 and VX-21RS. A slim profile allows the Transport Sleeve to slide in and out of packs.

The back of the Transport Sleeve features Helix attachment points along the perimeter to allow mounting in any Triple Aught Design pack or bag. Additionally, these attachment points allow Triple Aught Design’s smaller accessories such as the Admin Panel 1 or Control Panel M-1 to be added if additional storage is needed.

The Transport Sleeve is available in a small version for: small tablets such as the9.7-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air 2 and Amazon Kindle; medium tablets such as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro or Microsoft Surface Pro 4; and small laptops such as Apple 12-inch Macbook.

The medium-sized Transport Sleeve is available for laptops such as the 13-inch MacBook Pro or 13-inch MacBook Air, the Thinkpad X260, and Microsoft Surface Book. The large version holds laptops such as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, the Thinkpad X1 Carbon, and Thinkpad P50S. All models cost $70.