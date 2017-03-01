iFinance for macOS upgraded to version 4.2.1

Synium Software has released iFinance 4.2.1, an update of the financial tracking app for macOS (10.10 and higher). It’s a maintenance update.

iFinance supports several different banking file formats like CSV, QIF, OFX, or mt940. You can import your data by using one of these formats or retrieve your bank account transactions via OFX direct connect. (Note that not all banks support OFX direct connect).

iFinance 4.2.1 is available for $29.99, a 25% discount, until March 19. A demo is available at the Synium Software website (http://tinyurl.com/nobsrjd).