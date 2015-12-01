Quark introduces QuarkXPress 2017

Quark has announced QuarkXPress 2017 (www.quark.com/2017), the next major release of the company’s graphic design and layout software for professional print and digital production. It’s due in the second quarter of this year.

Designers can look forward to the addition of even more wish list features, enhanced text and typography functionality, new graphics and image editing capabilities, continued digital publishing innovation, and Quark’s lifetime licensing model, according to Matthias Guenther, director of the QuarkXPress Business Unit. The new features and functionality designers will find in QuarkXPress 2017 fall into four major categories: images and vectors, typography and text, customer wish list items, and digital publishing.

QuarkXPress 2016 and 2017 support the newest three operating systems from both macOS and Windows. On the Mac platform, it supports macOS 10.10 and higher.

QuarkXPress 2017 is officially available, and Quark is offering special pre-order offers. With the “Buy QuarkXPress 2016, Get QuarkXPress 2017” offer, users who purchase a full new license ($849) or upgrade to QuarkXPress 2016 from any version 3-10 ($349) or 2015 ($179) now will receive a free copy of QuarkXPress 2017 when it becomes available.

Quark is also offering current QuarkXPress 2016 users to preorder a QuarkXPress 2017 upgrade for only $179. These offers don’t apply to educational licenses.