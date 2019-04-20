Sound Control 2 for the Mac adds per-app audio EQ, more

Static Z Software has updated Sound Control, a sound volume mixer for the Mac, to version 2. The app enables users to quickly change app volumes, as well as selectively apply a system-wide EQ to app audio.

Sound Control does this by adding a software mixer to the menu bar of your Mac. In addition to the volume mixer, Sound Control also adds a software EQ to your audio output allowing you to tailor the sound of your Mac's audio to their specific taste or to properly calibrate to the frequency response of their speakers.

New in Sound Control 2 is per-app audio EQ. This feature allows users to independently tweak the sound of their apps. Sound Control 2 also adds customizable audio routing. You can use it to reroute audio from any app to any audio device on your Mac.

A demo of Sound Control requires macOS 10.9 or higher, and costs $10. A demo can be found at Static Z Software online (http://staticz.com/soundcontrol).