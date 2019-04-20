Apple releases fourth developer beta of tvOS 10.2

Apple has posted the fourth tvOS 10.2 developer beta for testing on Apple TV. tvOS 10.2 — available at the Apple Developer Center — focuses on “new features, bug fixes, and improvements in the OS and SDK [software development kit.”

The tvOS 10.2 beta provides an accelerated scrolling feature to the Siri remote so you can scroll through lists of content faster. The OS update also adds the TV app, which is designed to offer a unified experience for discovering and accessing TV shows and movies from multiple apps on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It provides one place to access TV shows and movies, as well as a place to discover new content to watch.

What’s more, the tvOS 10.2 beta adds support for the Device Enrollment Program and support for the VideoToolbox framework, which lets people tap directly into hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding functions.