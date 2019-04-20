PDF Checkpoint can now preflight PDF document font names

Zevrix Solutions has introduced PDF Checkpoint 1.7.19, a feature update to its PDF preflight and conversion solution.

The tool automatically preflights, exports as images, splits and optimizes multiple Adobe PDF files. PDF Checkpoint can also convert the PDF document colors to specific ICC profile and helps users easily prepare their files for print, web and mobile devices. Version 1.7.19 lets users check PDF files for specific font names and adds case-insensitive keyword search.

PDF Checkpoint can be purchased on Mac App Store and Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $39.95. The update is free to licensed users. A demo is available for download. PDF Checkpoint requires macOS 10.7 or higher.