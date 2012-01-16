Silicon Studio releases the Xenko Game Engine

Silicon Studio Corporation has announced the commercial release of its Xenko game engine (http://xenko.com), an open source engine designed for development teams of all size, from indies working on mobile games to full studios working on AAA virtual reality titles. The engine will be on display at GDC 2017 in Silicon Studio’s booth #624, and available for purchase April 2017.

Xenko was created and refined by a group of international developers working under the oversight of the Japanese studio known to game creators for its industry-standard middleware, and to gaming fans for development of the 3DS Bravely Default RPG series for Square Enix Co., said Terada Takehiko, CEO of Silicon Studio. While the engine is accessible to users of all skill levels, it’s created by developers for developers, he added.

Xenko supports the latest C#. Along with a development streamlining scene editor, a built-in prefab system and scene streaming system that allows developers to store, reuse, and review designs, the engine will launch with a complete set of tools, including a full asset pipeline, PBR material editor, script editor, particle editor, and more.

Future proofing the engine for VR, Xenko also offers an intuitive user interface, an advanced rendering set, full support for Vulkan, Forward+ rendering support, global illumination, and a built-in 3D audio support system, Takehiko said. Along with its appeal to developers working on all mediums, Silicon Studio expects Xenko to be the future reference and go-to game engine for VR development.