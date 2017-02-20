CS Odessa announces Crow’s Foot Notation addition

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced the Crow’s Foot Notation Solution for ConceptDraw Pro 11. The new addition to ConceptDraw Solution Park is a free item for current users of ConceptDraw Pro, and is available immediately.

The entity-relationship model is comprised of a number of 2D representational shapes and some visual conventions to describe data and data structures. CS Odessa has released a free Crow's Foot Notation library and samples that are available for use with ConceptDraw PRO v11. This new Crow's Foot Notation solution can be downloaded from Solution Park located on the ConceptDraw web site. The Crow's Foot notation is widely used in software engineering and database design. With its help, it is easy to create clear and accurate ER diagrams with large number of attributes

ConceptDraw Pro 11 is compatible with macOS and Microsoft Windows. It retails for $199. It’s also included in ConceptDraw Office 4 which retails for $499 and includes ConceptDraw MindMap 9, ConceptDraw Project 8, and the ConceptDraw Solution Park.