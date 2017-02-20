Apple releases Logic Pro X 10.3.1
Apple has updated Logic Pro X — its macOS software for professional songwriting, editing, and mixing — to version 10.3.1. According to Apple, the upgrade:

° Addresses issues that could cause regions to behave unexpectedly while moving them;

° Resolves an issue where regions on inactive Track Alternatives could get deleted;

° Global edits that cut or insert time are now also applied to inactive Track Alternatives;

° Projects using sample rates other than 44.1kHz can now be shared to GarageBand for iOS.
The update for current Logic Pro X users is free and available now through the Mac App Store. For new users the software costs $199.99. It requires macOS 10.11 or later.

 

