Hyperbolic Software releases DupeZap 4 for macOS

Hyperbolic Software (http://www.hyperbolicsoftware.com/) has released DupeZap 4.0, an update of their duplicate finder for macOS. The utility was written specifically to reclaim disk space being taken up by duplicate files and packages.

DupeZap also offers the capability to scan the databases of popular Apple apps such as Photos and iTunes. Version 4.0.0 is completely rewritten.

DupeZap 4.0 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. For a limited time, it can be purchased for $4.99 instead of the regular price of $19.99. It’s available at the Mac App Store.