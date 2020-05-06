AppDelete for macOS revved to version 4.3.2

Reggie Ashworth has announced AppDelete 4.3.2, an update to his application deletion utility for macOS. Via drag and drop, it will uninstall anything along with all of the associated items. The upgrade has been optimized for macOS Sierra and includes a icon and graphics., a new App Reset tool, a new Clear Logs tool, and more.

AppDelete 4.3.2 requires macOS 10.7 or higher. It costs $7.99 for a single-user license. Upgrades from version 2.x and 3.x are $3.99. A demo is available at the product website (http://www.reggieashworth.com/appdelete).