Troi Automatisering releases Troi Dialog Plug-in 6.5.1 for FileMaker Pro 15

Troi Automatisering has released Troi Dialog Plug-in 6.5.1 for FileMaker Pro 15. It’s a maintenance update of the plug-in for showing all sorts of dynamic dialogs in FileMaker Pro.

The upgrade improves the appearance of the ListDialog on high resolution displays. Troi Automatisering added a ‑ExtraLineHeight switch to the ListDialog function, which allows you to give extra height to the list items.

A fully functional demo version of Troi Dialog Plug-in 6.5.1 is available for downloading at Troi's website (http://tinyurl.com/zcmv2vf). Troi Dialog Plug-in 6.5.1 works with FileMaker Pro 12 to 15 and is available for macOS10.6.x and higher.

Licenses cost $59 per user. Developer licenses and multi-user packs are also available.

Upgrading to version 6.5.1 is free and recommended for all users of version 6.5: version 6.5.1 works with the same registration as the 6.5 version. Users who bought a license for Troi Dialog Plug-in on or after March 11, 2015 are entitled to a free upgrade to version 6.5.1. Eligible users have been sent a new 6.5 registration.

Upgrades from licenses bought before March 11, 2015 are available from $ 35 per user. Upgrade prices for other licenses can be found on the Troi website.