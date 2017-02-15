2017 Apple WWDC to be held June 5-9
2017 Apple WWDC to be held June 5-9

Apple today announced its 28th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The conference, kicking off June 5, “will inspire developers from all walks of life to turn their passions into the next great innovations and apps that customers use every day across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac.

Each year during WWDC, developers around the world learn about Apple's platform technologies ranging from programming languages like Swift to developer APIs [application programming interfaces] like SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit and CarPlay. Located just minutes from Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, California, WWDC 2017 will give developers access to more than 1,000 Apple engineers with opportunities to meet and engage with them throughout the conference.
In addition to the keynote address, get-togethers, sessions and labs for developers, Apple is working with the city of San Jose and local businesses to celebrate the return of WWDC with very special experiences around San Jose throughout the week.

Developers will have the opportunity to apply for tickets this spring. The conference will be live-streamed through the Apple Developer website (developer.apple.com/wwdc) and on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

 

