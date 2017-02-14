Maintain serves up Cocktail 10.2.2 (Sierra Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 10.2.2 (Sierra Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS Sierra.

It’s a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. The new version adds the ability to clear WebKit caches and support for additional (en5-en8) network interfaces. It also contains improvements on the "Optimize network" procedure and updated Automator actions as well as updated Help files.

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license and available for purchase from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail). When unregistered, Cocktail runs in demo mode and will expire after the tenth launch.