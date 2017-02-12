Chen Notation added to ConceptDraw Solutions

CS Odessa has released the new Chen Notation Model Solution for the ConceptDraw Solution Park. The Chen Notation Model is a standard and is used in database and software design.

The CS Odessa add-in offers a library providing a range of samples. It’s a free item for current users of ConceptDraw Pro 11 and is available immediately.

In 1976 Dr. Peter Chen, then a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, proposed a new entity-relationship model for database design. His entity-relationship model objective was designed to leverage the advantages of the three entity-data models (network model, relationship model, entity model) in use at the time. The entity-relationship model proposed by Chen is constructed using a more natural view of how the real world comprises entities and the relationships that exist with these identified entities. Chen's model minimizes the semantic ambiguities present in the data models that were in use at the time.

The entity-relationship model is comprised of a number of 2D representational shapes and some visual conventions to describe data and data structures. CS Odessa’s Chen Notation library and samples can be downloaded from the ConceptDraw Solution Park located on the ConceptDraw website (www.conceptdraw.com).

ConceptDraw Pro 11 is compatible with macOS and Microsoft Windows. It retails for $199. It’s also included in ConceptDraw Office 4 which retails for $499 and includes ConceptDraw MindMap 9, ConceptDraw Project 8, and the ConceptDraw Solution Park.